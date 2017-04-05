Lionel Messi to sign new Barca deal next month?

Barcelona are reportedly confident that the Argentine superstar Lionel Messi will sign a new contract next month to end the speculation over his future.

The 29-year-old is approaching in the final year of his current contract and has been in discussions with the club’s management since the start of the campaign.

A failure to agree new terms has led to talk of a move away from Camp Nou, with Manchester City rumoured to be at the top of the list of suitors, but the striker may now be about to end speculations to the transfer links.

According to Spanish radio station Cadena SER, Messi’s agent have been finalising terms this week over a new five-year contract to keep him at Camp Nou until 2022.

Messi spent his entire career in Barcelona, scoring 497 goals in 537 appearances to help the Catalans to eight La Liga titles and four Champions League crowns.