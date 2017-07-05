Leicester to launch £20m bid for Watford’s Troy Deeney

Watford skipper Troy Deeney has emerged as Leicester City’s top transfer this summer, according to The Mirror.

The Foxes are believed to have already submitted a £20m bid, which has fallen some way short of their league rivals’ valuation.

The Hornets were recently said to be unwilling to listen for anything less than £32 million for the English striker, having also attracted interest from West Bromwich Albion in the past.

The report claims that Leicester City head coach Craig Shakespeare is confident of landing the 29-year-old for a fee of around £25m – the same amount they had rejected a year ago.

Deeney, who signed a new contract at Vicarage Road last summer – has scored 13 goals in 38 Premier League appearances last term.