Keita Balde Diao joins AS Monaco

The Ligue 1 champions AS Monaco have completed the signing of 22-year-old Keita Balde Diao on a five-year deal from Lazio.

Monaco are understood to have paid somewhere around €30million for the Senegal winger, who had rejected a number of clubs during the ongoing transfer window.

AS Monaco are proud to announce the signing of @keitabalde14 until 2022 ! #WelcomeToMonaco pic.twitter.com/U3TCoAVXXD — AS Monaco EN (@AS_Monaco_EN) August 29, 2017

The midfielder becomes the club’s 10th new signing of the summer and will remain at the Stade Louis II until 2022.

Balde has scored 16 goals and registered three assists in 31 Serie A appearances last season at Lazio.