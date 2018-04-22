Inter Milan considering summer bid for Real Madrid’s Mateo Kovacic

Real Madrid midfielder Mateo Kovacic is reportedly the subject of interest from Serie A giants Inter Milan.

The Croatia international has made 103 appearances in all competitions since joining the Los Blancos from Inter in 2015.

However, half of the midfielder’s outings have come from the substitutes’ bench and now according to Corriere dello Sport, Internazionale may launch a summer move to secure a reunion with the 23-year-old playmaker.

Before moving to La Liga, Kovacic had impressed in the Italian football with five goals being scored in 80 matches during his time in Serie A’s top flight.

Kovacic still has more than three years left on his current contract at the Bernabeu.