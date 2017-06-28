Everton close in on £25m Michael Keane move

Everton are reportedly on the verge of signing the centre-back Michael Keane from Burnley for a fee of around £25m, according to The Sun.

The Merseyside outfit are prepared to match the Clarets’ £25m price tag for the 24-year-old defender, who wants to leave Turf Moor this summer.

Talks between two clubs are said to have entered an advanced stage, however, and a move could be materialised before the end of the week.

The report adds, the England international also attracted interest from his Ex-club Manchester United, but he refused the approach following Victor Lindelof’s arrival at Old Trafford.

Keane, who is a Manchester United academy graduate – is regarded as one of the finest centre-backs in the Premier League.

Should Keane complete a move to the Goodison Park, he will become the toffees’ third major signing of the summer, following the arrival of Jordan Pickford and Davy Klaassen.