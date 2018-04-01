Chelsea target £40m move for Toby Alderweireld

Chelsea are mulling over a summer move Tottenham Hotspur centre-back Toby Alderweireld, according to The Mirror.

The Blues are determined to rival Manchester United and Barcelona for the Belgian’s services this summer.

The west Londoners are said to be hoping to launch a £40m move to land the defender to Stamford Bridge in the summer transfer window.

Alderweireld, 29, has been heavily linked with a move away from the north Londoners since being dropped by manager Mauricio Pochettino few weeks back.

Chelsea and Tottenham will go head to head in the Premier League action this weekend.