Chelsea plot move for Jack Butland

Stoke City goalkeeper Jack Butland has reportedly emerged as a transfer target for Chelsea amid continued uncertainty over Thibaut Courtois’s future at the Stamford Bridge.

Courtois’s current deal at the west London outfit expires in 2019 and the Belgium international is reportedly wanted by the likes of Paris Saint-Germain and Real Madrid.

The Premier League champions are eager to tie the 24-year-old down to a new contract, but the stopper has so far refused to sign on an extension and the Daily Mail suggest that the Blues have reportedly expressed an interest in making an audacious move for the England international as a result.

However, Stoke City are likely to command a significant fee for the stopper.

Butland is reportedly top of their hitlist as a potential replacement, despite being limited to only 16 league appearances.