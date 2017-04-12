Bayern Munich considering ex-Tottenham’s midfielder Paulinho?

The ex-Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Paulinho has reportedly emerged as a possible summer transfer target for Bayern Munich.

The Brazil international, who is currently playing in the Chinese Super League for Guangzhou Evergrande, is tied down to the club until December 2020.

The 28-year-old spent two years at White Hart Lane, but was not regular for Spurs, and now according to the French radio station RMC, the midfielder is wanted by the Bavarians boss Carlo Ancelotti.

It is believed that Paulinho’s ability to play in an attacking role as well as a defensive is very much attracting Ancelotti, but Guangzhou are unlikely to let the player leave easily.

Paulinho joined Guangzhou Evergrande for £9.9m from Tottenham in 2015.