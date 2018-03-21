Barcelona centre-back set to be handed new contract?

Barcelona are reportedly keen to extend the contract of Thomas Vermaelen, whose current deal with the Spanish giants will expire at the end of next season.

The Belgium international struggled with injuries during his first three seasons at Camp Nou following a move from Arsenal in 2014.

The 32-year-old defender has made 16 appearances for the La Liga leaders this season, however, and impressed alongside Gerard Pique in defence.

According to Sport, Blaugrana are ‘very happy’ with the centre-back’s performances, and are looking forward to extending his contract.

Vermaelen has scored once in 16 appearances for Barca during the 2017-18 campaign.