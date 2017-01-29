Arsenal ponder £85m bid for Man United target

Arsenal are reportedly ready to fight with Premier League rivals Manchester United for the signature of Atletico Madrid sensational Antoine Griezmann.

The Mail reports that the Gunners boss Arsene Wenger will sanction whooping £85 million bid on the Frenchman, triggering the midfielder’s release clause.

It has been claimed that the north Londoners made a move last summer, which rejected when the 25-year-old signed a new deal at Los Colchoneros until 2021.

While Griezmann is almost certain to leave the Spanish outfit, in addition – the Sun reports that the Atleti will try to make an offer for Alexis Sanchez to join Diego Simeone’s squad.