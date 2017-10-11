Arsenal keen on Turkish midfielder

Arsenal are monitoring Barcelona midfielder Arda Turan’s situation at Camp Nau as the 30-year-old edges towards a potential exit, according to CNN Turkey, as reported by the Daily Mail.

The Turkey international has failed to make an impression at the Catalan outfit this term under their new manager.

The report adds that the La Liga giants will offer Turan to potential suitors in the midseason when the transfer window reopens in January.

The Gunner have been in touch with the playmaker’s representatives to express their interest.

Former Galatasaray midfielder has established himself as one of La Liga’s highly-rated midfielders during spells at Atletico Madrid and Barcelona. He would certainly prove his worth at the Emirates Stadium.

The versatile midfielder has scored 22 goals in 178 appearances for Atleti before he joined Barca in 2015.

Turan has won the La Liga title and two Copa del Rey during his spell at Barcelona.