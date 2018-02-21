Arsenal and Liverpool set to lock horns over Abdoulaye Doucoure

Arsenal and Liverpool have reportedly joined Tottenham Hotspur in the race to sign Watford star Abdoulaye Doucoure, according to The Sun.

With all three Premier League giants hold a keen interest in the Frenchman as the summer transfer window edging closer.

The report adds, the 25-year-old midfielder recently said on French television that Gunners have expressed an interest in signing him ahead of next summer.

The same report states that Liverpool are likely to be on the lookout for a new attacker, especially with Emre Can is likely to leave the Merseyside club when his contract expires at the end of the season.

Doucoure has been in impressive form for the Hornets so far this season, scoring seven times and providing three assists in the Premier League this term.

The French midfielder is believed to earn around £60,000-a-week at Vicarage Road and is currently under contract until 2020.