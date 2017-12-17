Arsenal and Liverpool set to battle for Virgil Van Dijk

Arsenal and Liverpool are both reportedly set to battle it out for the pursuit of highly-rated Southampton centre-back Virgil van Dijk in January.

The Gunners are considering joining The Reds in the race to sign the 26-year-old defender in the mid-season transfer window, according to The Times.

The north Londoners are weighing up a possible move for the Dutchman, who was heavily linked with a move to the Merseyside giants in the summer.

The Reds were thought to be frontrunners to sign Van Dijk in the summer but a move failed to materialise after they were accused of an illegal approach by the Saints.

Jurgen Kloop’s side were forced to issue an apology to Southampton, and they formally withdrew their interest in the Netherland international.

However, the Gunners are now said to be considering a move to sign Van Dijk, with the Premier League leaders Manchester City are also keeping an eye on the player’s situation.