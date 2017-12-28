Arsenal and Chelsea lock horns over Burnley centre-back

Arsenal are reportedly looking to battle with Premier League rivals Chelsea over a January move for Burnley centre-half James Tarkowski, according to The Daily Star.

The Gunners have singled out the 25-year-old defender as a possible target for the mid-season transfer window and the Blues have also been keeping tabs on the Englishman.

The report adds that the north Londoners are hoping to bolster their defensive options in the new year and are also keeping a close eye on Chelsea’s David Luiz, while the west Londoners themselves are keen on a move for £70m rated Virgil van Dijk from Southampton.

However, the Daily Star claims that Tarkowski is seen as a possible January target by both London outfits.

Arsenal are looking to break back into the top four this term after missing out last season and having to settle for a Europa League spot.

Chelsea, meanwhile, are looking to strengthen their squad to try defending their title this campaign.