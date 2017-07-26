Arsenal midfielder Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain on Stoke City radar?

Stoke City have reportedly identified Arsenal versatile midfielder Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain as a potential summer target.

The England international has just one year left on his existing contract, and both Chelsea and Liverpool are said to be interested in the player’s signature.

However, according to The Sun, both clubs could face tough competition from Stoke who are pondering whether to pay in the region of £25 million for the 23-year-old midfielder.

Oxlade-Chamberlain remains a crucial part of the Gunners, but has never established himself as a regular starter at the Emirates Stadium.

Half of his 129 Premier League appearances came from the bench, while he has been assigned as a replacement on 83 occasions in all competitions.

A move to Stoke-on-Trent, Staffordshire would see him become an important man for manager Mark Hughes, who has just sold Marko Arnautovic to West Ham United.