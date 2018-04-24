Top 5 Deep Sea places to see and play!

We are giving away the spectacular series of the BBC’s production of the Blue Planet 2. The DVD giveaway features all the episodes and over 6000 hours of deep sea diving footage.

If you are a deep-sea fanatic we have counted down the top 5 best places to visit and games to play.

1. The Deep

The Deep, which is in located in Kingston-Upon-Hull has everything and more for any deep-sea wildlife lover, including sharks, dolphins, killer whales and a plethora of other sea creatures. The aquarium itself, which opened in 2002 is pretty jazzy and it holds incredible 2,500,000 liters of water.

2. Great Blue Slot Game

Available at all reputable online casinos, this game immerses you in deep-sea heaven and what’s best is that you can win incredible jackpots if you hit the 5 big blue whales on any payline. Powered by Playtech who also create some other amazing online slots, why not give it a whirl.

3. Shark Cage Diving

If you want to experience the real thing and without travelling across the world, Deepsea diving is available in the Hebrides, Scotland. You can get up close to the basking sharks which is the second largest shark species.

4. Blue Whale Watching

Ok you might need to fork out a little bit extra, but this once in a lifetime opportunity is worthwhile. If you head onto the Garden route from Cape Town you will reach Wilderness which is breath-taking. Here you can relax and watch some of the most epic whale watching events which, combined with the stunning scenery on the Garden route is second to none!

5. Monopoly SeaWorld

If you love Monopoly and the deep sea, well this game is for you. This limited-edition, Sea World game has SeaWorld Cares and Rescue cards replacing the standard chance and community cards. Each player has the opportunity to purchase 22 of the most celebrated marine wildlife.

