The best autumn sports to place your bets on

Sports are played all year long, however there are some that are more traditionally played in the autumn time. Some of these sports start their season in the autumn while other have their finals played at this time of the year, but one thing's for sure the autumn of 2017 has some really good sports fixtures lined up.

The boxing schedule for 2017 is looking packed with good fights, with the highlight arguably being the unified heavyweight champions Anthony Joshua taking on the Bulgarian Kubrat Pulev. The fight takes place on the 28th October at the Principality Stadium in Cardiff and a win would see AJ extend his undefeated professional streak to 20-0.

Across the pond, American Deontay Wilder, the WBC Heavyweight Champion takes on Bermane Stiverne, the man who previously held the title until Wilder won in 2015. Stiverne will be looking the reclaim the title that he lost on his first defence.

Back in the UK David Haye will be taking on Tony Bellew in a grudge match on the 17th December at the O2 Arena in London. Their previous encounter, which took place on the 4th March 2017 ended when Haye’s corner threw in the towel in the 11th round. Bellew won via TKO but Haye was praise for his performance after he ruptured his Achilles tendon in the 6th round.

The County Cricket season finished in early September, however the Ashes series starts in November and it is often a highlight for cricket fans. England will be travelling over to Australia for the test series, which will take place between November 2017 and January 2018. The last Ashes series was won 3-2 by England and competed at venues across England and Wales.

The Baseball season will come to a close in the autumn, as the Boston Red Sox, Cleveland Indians, Houston Astros, Washington Nationals, Los Angeles Dodgers and the Chicago Cubs all compete in the World Series. The Cubs are the defending champions and qualified by winning the Central Division. Despite having won last season’s World Series, the Cubs are not the favourites to retain the trophy, having failed to live up to expectations in the Central Division, instead the LA Dodgers have been made favourites to win.

The Ice Hockey season began on October 4th and the winners of the Stanley Cup got off to a poor start as they lost 5-4 in overtime away to the St Louis Blues. They then lost 10-1 at home to the Chicago Blackhawks before finally keeping their title defence on track by beating the Nashville Predators in a 4-0 shutout.

Despite their poor start to the season, the Penguins are still favourites to win the Stanley Cup again, although the Edmonton Oilers aren’t far behind in the odds. Much like the Penguins, the Oilers have had a poor start, having beaten Calgary Flames in their first match before losing to the Vancouver Canucks and the Winninpeg Jets.

The finalists for the World Cup in Russia, 2018 have nearly been decided, however there are some countries that still need to play in the play-offs for the final few spaces. The Netherlands and the USA are the two biggest casualties in qualification and they could be joined by Italy if they fail to win against whoever is drawn as their playoff opponents. Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland could both be at the World Cup next year in Russia as they cannot play each other in the playoffs due to their rankings.

In club football the Champions League group stages will be completed in the autumn, with favourites and defending champions Real Madrid having won their opening two matches. Barcelona and big spenders Paris Saint-Germain are also looking good after their opening games, but will have to do a lot to prevent Los Blancos from winning a historic third Champions League title in a row.