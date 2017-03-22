Yorkshire’s Garry Ballance signs new contract until 2019 season

Yorkshire skipper Gary Ballance has committed his long-term future by singing a new two years contract with the English county.

The left-hander batsman, who was appointed the captain in December last year, will lead the county across all formats this season.

BREAKING: Club captain Gary Ballance has signed a two-year contract extension, keeping him at Headingley until end of 2019.#YourYorkshire pic.twitter.com/8yusIEue4c — Yorkshire CCC (@YorkshireCCC) March 21, 2017

The 27-year-old will now stay at Headingley Stadium until the end of the 2019 season.

“I’m obviously delighted to sign an extension. I’ve been at Yorkshire for such a long time now and it’s the only place I want to be. So it’s great to get an extension signed before the season starts and now I can just focus on playing cricket,” the Zimbabwean born English cricketer told the club website.

Ballance has played 21 Tests for England, the last of them coming against Bangladesh in October.