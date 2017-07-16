West Indies Test squad for England series

West Indies have announced their Test squad for England series, which begins on August 17.

The squad will have two uncapped players Kyle Hope and Raymon Reifer for the upcoming three-match Test series against England.

The series against England will begin at Edgbaston on August 17, which will be the maiden Day-Night Test in the country. and the remaining two Tests will be held at Leeds and Lord’s.

West Indies squad: Jason Holder (C), Kraigg Braithwaite, Devendra Bishoo, Jermaine Blackwood, Roston Chase, Miguel Cummins, Shane Dowrich (WK), Shannon Gabriel, Shimron Hetmyer, Kyle Hope, Shai Hope, Alzarri Joseph, Kieran Powell, Raymon Reifer, Kemar Roach.