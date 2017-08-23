West Indies squad for England ODIs

West Indies cricket have included their duo star players Chris Gayle and Marlon Samuels in the One-day International (ODI) squad for the five-match ODI series next month’s against England.

Gayle, 37, one of the greatest batsman in cricket world, has not represented the national team since the 2015 World Cup, while the 36-year-old Samuels has remained sidelines for a year because of a dispute with the management.

The first of five matches takes place at Old Trafford on 19 September.

West Indies Squad: Sunil Ambris, Devendra Bishoo, Miguel Cummins, Chris Gayle, Jason Holder (captain), Kyle Hope, Shai Hope, Alzarri Joseph, Evin Lewis, Jason Mohammed (vice captain), Ashley Nurse, Rovman Powell, Marlon Samuels, Jerome Taylor, Kesrick Williams.