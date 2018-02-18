Sam Northeast joins Hampshire

Hampshire have announced the signing of former Kent captain Sam Northeast on a long-term contract.

Northeast, 28, arguably Hampshire’s biggest acquisition since Kevin Pietersen, left Kent after being replaced as skipper by Sam Billings.

With the arrival of Northeast to the Ageas Bowl means he will be playing in the County Championship’s first division, giving him a scope of breaking into the England Test team.

The right-handed batsman will be playing alongside Liam Dawson, James Vince, and Cheris Wood.

Northeast is likely to replace George Bailey at number four.