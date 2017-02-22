England bowler Ryan Sidebottom to retire at end of 2017 county season

Yorkshire pacer Ryan Sidebottom has confirmed he will retire from professional cricket after the conclusion of the 2017 County Championship.

Sidebottom, 39, who helped England wining the ICC World T20 in 2010, will call time on his 20-year career at the end of the current Specsavers County Championship.

BREAKING: Yorkshire & England cricketer Ryan Sidebottom has announced his decision to retire at the end of the 2017 season.#YourYorkshire pic.twitter.com/5cRUzmYewK — Yorkshire CCC (@YorkshireCCC) February 22, 2017

The iconic swing bowler, who has more than 1,000 career wickets to his name is the only player in the last 15 years to win five County Championships titles.

Upon retirement he will concentrate on his cricket academies, as well as guiding under-privileged children in Yorkshire through his own foundation.

Sidebottom has played 22 Test matches, averaging 28.24. In 25 ODIs he averaged 35.82.