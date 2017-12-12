Pakistani Trio wishes Virat Kohli on marriage

Indian skipper Virat Kohli and Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma tied the knot on Monday in Italy.

The newly wedded couple have announced their wedding by posting a picture with a message.

Today we have promised each other to be bound in love for ever. We are truly blessed to share the news with you.This beautiful day will be made more special with the love and support of our family of fans & well wishers. Thank you for being such an important part of our journey. pic.twitter.com/aobTUwMNAK — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) December 11, 2017

Pakistan seamer Mohammad Amir, and former cricketers Shahid Afridi and Shoaib Akhtar took to Twitter to congratulate the 29-year-old batsman.

Congrats bro god bless u👍👍👍👍 — Mohammad Amir (@iamamirofficial) December 11, 2017

Congratulations @imVkohli @AnushkaSharma on your wedding. May God Bless you two and give you happiness and a rewarding married life. — Shahid Afridi (@SAfridiOfficial) December 11, 2017