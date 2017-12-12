0

Pakistani Trio wishes Virat Kohli on marriage

Indian skipper Virat Kohli and Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma tied the knot on Monday in Italy.

The newly wedded couple have announced their wedding by posting a picture with a message.

Pakistan seamer Mohammad Amir, and former cricketers Shahid Afridi and Shoaib Akhtar took to Twitter to congratulate the 29-year-old batsman.

