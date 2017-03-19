Nottinghamshire sign Australian seamer James Pattinson

Nottinghamshire have announced the signing of Australian fast bowler James Pattinson as an overseas replacement for injured compatriot Peter Siddle.

Pattinson will be available for both the County Championship and 50-over One-Day Cup until the end of June.

The 26-year-old Aussie made the last of his 17 Test appearances against New Zealand in February 2016.

“As soon as James became available as a replacement, we knew he was a great option,” head coach Peter Moores said.

“He’s got real pace – and he’s very aggressive, which is the way we want to play our cricket.”

Nottinghamshire’s County Championship gets underway on April 7 when they take on Leicestershire to regain their place in the top division after last season’s relegation.