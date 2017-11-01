Northamptonshire sign Luke Procter from Lancashire on three-year deal

Northamptonshire have announced the signing of the Englishman Luke Procter from Lancashire on a three-year deal starting from next year.

Procter, 29, who was a graduate of Lancashire’s Academy, has made 124 appearances for Northants in all competitions.

The all-rounder joined Northants on loan back in September and has since gone on to score 235 runs in two County Championship games including three half-centuries.

Procter played a key role in 2011 County Championship success at Emirates Old Trafford.