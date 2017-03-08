Kevin Pietersen rejoins Surrey for T20 Blast

Former England batsman Kevin Pietersen has re-joined Surrey for this year’s NatWest T20 Blast to continue his cricketing journey in the short format of the game.

The 36-year-old, who first joined Surrey in 2010 from Hampshire, is all set to make his return against Essex at The Oval on 19 July.

“I’m absolutely over the moon to be joining Surrey again. I’ve missed playing here at home and it’s going to be a special feeling walking out at The Kia Oval again,” Pietersen said.

“We’ve got some seriously talented guys in our team and I’m very confident we can achieve something really special this season.”

He also posted a video on his Facebook Page, saying he is ‘so, so happy’ to be back ‘home’.

Pietersen, who was axed out of the England setup in February 2014, has been playing in India, Australia, South Africa and Pakistan over the past few years.