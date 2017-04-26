England squad for Champions Trophy 2017

England seamer Mark Wood has been recalled in the 15-man ODI squad for the upcoming ICC Champions Trophy 2017 to be played from June 2.

The 27-year-old has returned to action following a six-month injury lay-off, has also been included in the three-match series against South Africa and the two ODIs against Ireland early next month.

Meanwhile, the 28-year-old pacer Steven Finn has been left out for the Champions Trophy, with Nottinghamshire’s Jake Ball being preferred.

England Squad:

Eoin Morgan (capt), Moeen Ali, Jonny Bairstow, Jake Ball, Sam Billings, Jos Buttler, Alex Hales, Liam Plunkett, Adil Rashid, Joe Root, Jason Roy, Ben Stokes, David Willey, Chris Woakes & Mark Wood