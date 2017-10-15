Derbyshire sign Ravi Rampaul on three-year deal

Derbyshire have announced the signing of former West Indies seamer Ravi Rampaul on a three-year contract.

The 32-year-old fast bowler joins the Chesterfield outfit from Surrey as a non-overseas player and will be available across all three formats.

“We identified new-ball bowling as an area we wanted to strengthen for 2018 and we’re delighted to secure someone of the calibre of Ravi,” said Derbyshire cricket advisor Kim Barnett.

“He is highly skilled and vastly experienced, with over 100 internationals under his belt, and he will give us the additional firepower we needed alongside the likes of Hardus Viljoen and Will Davis.”

“I’m grateful to Derbyshire for giving me this opportunity to extend my career in England and play across all forms,” he said.

“The club has ambitious plans for the years ahead and I’m excited by what we can achieve.”

Rampaul, who claimed 49 wickets in 18 Tests, is looking for a new challenge after spending two years at The Oval.