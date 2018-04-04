Cricket South Africa 2018: Proteas’ tour to Sri Lanka

The Proteas will fly to Sri Lanka for a series of two Test matches, five One-Day Internationals and a one-off T20 International match in the second half of 2018.

“This will be a very important tour for us,” commented CSA’s acting CEO Thabang Moroe. “We have a lot of exciting, young players coming into our side in all three formats and, with so much of our international cricket being played on the subcontinent these days it is important they get used to those conditions as soon as possible.

“Many of them have played very little cricket over there and indeed some none at all. For instance, we can look forward with tremendous anticipation to the performances of our leading Test match spinner, Keshav Maharaj, who has yet to play a Test on the subcontinent.

“The ODI series forms an important part of our team preparation for next year’s 2019 ICC World Cup in England.

“Sri Lanka have always provided very tough opposition under their home conditions and I am sure this tour will be no exception. We are all looking forward to some very competitive cricket,” concluded Moroe.

Fixtures:

July 12-16: 1st Test match, Galle

July 20-24: 2nd Test match, Colombo

July 29: 1st ODI, Dambulla (day match)

August 1: 2nd ODI, Dambulla (d/n)

August 5: 3rd ODI, Kandy (day match)

August 8: 4th ODI, Kandy (d/n)

August 12: 5th ODI, Colombo (d/n)

August 14: T20 International, Colombo (d/n)