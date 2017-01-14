Ben Stokes wants to play in IPL

England all-rounder Ben Stokes has expressed his crave to experience in the lucrative Indian Premier League this year, putting himself forward for the auctions, which is going to be held on February 4.

The Twenty20 tournament gets underway from 5 April to 21 May, but the left-handed batsman is likely to be involved in country’s ODI against Ireland on 5 May.

.@BenStokes38 has become the latest England player to confirm he will go into next month’s @IPL auction: https://t.co/QF9WHRezF0 pic.twitter.com/6UO2lYCeNW — Sky Sports Cricket🏏 (@SkyCricket) January 13, 2017

Stokes’ team-mates Sam Billings (Delhi Daredevils) and Jos Buttler (Mumbai Indians) are already in the IPL teams, while Jason Roy recently put himself forward for the auctions next month.

Stokes, 25, hopeful that their 0-4 whitewash in the five-Test series will have no bearing on the ODI series starting with the first match on 15 January.

For those wanting to bet on the upcoming matches, take advantage of a promotional offer when betting on England is set to be interesting and could be the last opportunity for punters to make their bets for the coming fixtures.

The Durham fast bowler and explosive batsmen has 97 international caps across all three formats (32 Tests, 47 ODIs, 18 T20Is) and now keen to expand the experience by featuring in one of the elite domestic Twenty20 tournaments in the world.