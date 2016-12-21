Bangladesh ODI squad against New Zealand

Bangladesh have announced their 15-member ODI squad for the first game against New Zealand in Christchurch, starting on December 26.

The left-arm Fast bowler Mustafizur Rahman has returned to the squad after a shoulder injury, sidelined him from all competitive cricket since July. His last international appearance was at the World T20 in March 2016.

Bangladesh squad first ODI:

Mashrafe Mortaza (c), Tamim Iqbal, Imrul Kayes, Soumya Sarkar, Sabbir Rahman, Mushfiqur Rahim (wk), Mahmudullah, Shakib Al Hasan, Mosaddek Hossain, Rubel Hossain, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Mehedi Hasan, Subashis Roy, Tanveer Haider.