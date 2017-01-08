Australian squad for five ODIs against Pakistan

Uncapped Billy Stanlake and Chris Lynn have been added in Australia’s ODI squad for the five match series against Pakistan.

While the veteran batsmen George Bailey and Aaron Finch have been excluded from the squad.

Mitchell Starc and Josh Hazlewood both are expected to be rested at some matches during the series after their heavy busy schedule over the Test summer.

JUST IN: Chris Lynn, Billy Stanlake named in Australia ODI squad. Aaron Finch, George Bailey left out. #AUSvPAK pic.twitter.com/03W4HJbdKY — Cricbuzz (@cricbuzz) January 7, 2017

The first of the five one-day international takes place at the Gabba on Friday.

Australia Squad: Steven Smith (capt), David Warner, Pat Cummins, James Faulkner, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Usman Khawaja, Chris Lynn, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Billy Stanlake, Mitchell Starc, Matthew Wade (wk), Adam Zampa.