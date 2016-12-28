Infographic: Olympic Trampoline 101

You might have enjoyed watching the Olympic trampoline competition at the Olympics recently, but did you know that this sport wasn’t even a part of the Olympics until the year 2000? The trampoline was first invented by George Nissen and gymnastics coach Larry Griswold at the University of Iowa in 1936. In spite of this relatively long history, it took nearly two-thirds of a century for the sport to be considered for the Olympics.
Bangladesh ODI squad against New Zealand
Bangladesh have announced their 15-member ODI squad for the first game against New Zealand in Christchurch, starting on December 26.
The left-arm Fast bowler Mustafizur Rahman has returned to the squad after a shoulder injury, sidelined him from all competitive cricket since July. His last international appearance was at the World T20 in March 2016.
Exciting Times for United as Mourinho Looks Set to Splash More Cash
With the January transfer window just around the corner, speculation over potential moves is reaching boiling point. Many publications believe that Jose Mourinho is aiming to bolster his Manchester United squad even further in the New Year after his summer signings have failed to make the desired impact.
Tiger Woods – World Hero Challenge
‘No matter how good you get, you can always get better and that’s the exciting part’. This line was said by Tiger Woods, and it looks like he just gets better with time and experience. Without any doubts, Tiger Woods is one of the most successful golfer of all time. At the age of 21, Woods was already the youngest golfer to ever win a record score. And now Woods has made the headlines again during the Hero World Challenge. During this game, Woods made a shot of seven-under-par 65.
Six Nations: England set for more Grand Slam glory?
Simply put, England were superb in 2016; going on a 13-match unbeaten run throughout the calendar year. Eddie Jones has managed to single-handedly turn England’s form around after their dismal effort in last year’s home World Cup and they are yet to lose under their Australian head coach. If nothing else, a Six Nations Grand Slam success and whitewash tour triumph in Australia in 2016 have helped to remind us just how strong this England side is.